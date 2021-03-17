Marvin 'Lee' Bowden

FARMINGTON – Marvin "Lee" Bowden, born June 15, 1955, in Poplar Bluff to the late Marvin Bowden and Nadine (Williams) Bowden. Departed this world on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Debra (Richardson) Bowden, one stepson, Jonathan Bond, two brothers, Bennie Bowden and Butch Spradling and one sister, Mardelle Nelms.

Lee is survived by his wife, Cindy (McCollumn) Bowden of Farmington, one son, Ryan Bowden of Las Vegas, Nevada, one stepdaughter, Morgan Stull of Oxly, Missouri, one brother, Jr. Williams of Shook, Missouri, two sisters, Myrtie Small and husband Scott of Smithville, Arkansas, and Marvinteen Black of Huntsville, Alabama, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends who loved him dearly.

Lee was known to be a very diligent, hardworking man, working many different jobs and crafts throughout his years from age 13 to present days; from humble beginnings mowing lawns to owning and maintaining his own rental properties. He helped provide the needs of his family even then and continued to do so throughout his life. Lee loved life. He loved his family and friends, good conversation and laughter and good food.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. at New Covenant Fellowship, 3396 Kanell Boulevard, Poplar Bluff with Brother Scott Small officiating. Interment Poplar Bluff Cemetery. Memorials if desired, may be made to the StoneRidge Baptist Camp, 105 Lawrence Road 155, Smithville, AR 72466 or the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 502995, St. Louis, MO 63150. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.