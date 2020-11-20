Menu
Mary Carolyn Walker

Mary Carolyn (Smith) Walker

BONNE TERRE – Mary Carolyn (Smith) Walker of Bonne Terre, Missouri, passed away on November 17, 2020. Carolyn (as she was known to all) was born in Elvins, Missouri, to the late James Clifford and Lena Marguerite (Bible) Smith on November 29, 1938.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Brett Walker.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Travis Walker, of Bonne Terre, Missouri; her sister, Teri; her brother, Joe and spouse Donna; her three children, Sheri, Brian and spouse Norma, and John and spouse Kim; her six grandchildren, Sara and spouse Andrew, Emily, John, Nicole, Mary, and Jack; and her great-grandchild Eliot; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Carolyn was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and teacher; she will be greatly missed by many. She taught elementary school her entire adult life. She taught at Central Elementary School from 1978 until she retired in 1998. While at Central Elementary, Mrs. Walker helped develop and taught the gifted program.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date when we can all gather safely and celebrate her life with love. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to Missouri State Teachers Foundation ( www.mostf.org) in remembrance of Mary Carolyn Walker.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
