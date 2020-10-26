Mary Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Blunt-Schrum

DESLOGE – Lizzie Schrum, age, 95, of Desloge, passed away October 23, 2020, at St. Joe Manor. She was born on September 24, 1925, in Desloge to the late William Howard and Barbara Jewel (Haney) Blunt. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Desloge and the VFW Auxiliary in Leadington.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Arvel William Schrum; three siblings, Norma Ruth Blunt, Amos Franklin Blunt, and Margie Cook.

Lizzie is survived by her loving children, Jacque (Gene) Cooper, Elaine (Mark) Perry, Wayne (Debbie) Schrum, and Ronald (Roberta) Schrum; eight grandchildren, Gena (Craig) Pope, Amy (Kelly) Cooper, Braden (Amanda) Schrum, Vince (Briane) Schrum, Kyle Perry, Austin (Olivia) Schrum, Sam (Molly) Schrum, and Jackson Schrum; six great-grandchildren, Blake and Grant Harrison, Gracie, Gatlin, Brynleigh and Nadalyn Schrum; four siblings, Patsy Clark, Joe Blunt, David Blunt, Harold Blunt; several nieces, nephews other family and friends survive.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.at. C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. in the C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Pastor Bradford Laubinger officiating. Burial to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Family asks that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church Ministry Center. Face masks are required before entering funeral home and at the cemetery. C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge is in charge of arrangements. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.