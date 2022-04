Mary 'Louise' Fields

FARMINGTON – Mary "Louise" Fields passed away on June 26, 2021, at the age of 80. Graveside service on Monday, July 12 at 2 p.m. pm at Knob Lick Cemetery and memorial service on Monday, July 12 at 5 p.m. at Engler Park Knights Pavilion. View the obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.