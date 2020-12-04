Mary Frances Hoff

PARK HILLS – Mary Frances Hoff, 84, of Irondale, passed away December 2, 2020, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital. She was born January 11, 1936, in Black, Missouri. Mary was a member of Bismarck Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah Anderson and Rebecca (Reeves) Anderson; two sons, Charles Leon Hoff Jr., and William George Hoff.

Mary is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles Leon Hoff Sr.; daughter, Sheila (Jeffrey) Hawk; grandchildren, Nicholas (Laura) Hoff, Jennifer (Jarod) Harmon, Shawn (Allison) Hawk, Misty (Neil) Fortwendel, and Lisa (Matthew) Johnson; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way; two brothers, Cleo Anderson, and Ray Anderson. Many nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday December 5, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri, with Rev. Mike Barton Sr. officiating, assisted by Rev. Mike Barton Jr. Burial at Adams Cemetery in Frankclay. Masks are required at funeral home and cemetery with social distancing.