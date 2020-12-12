Menu
Mary Etta Layden
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Mary Etta Layden

SEALY, Texas - Mary Etta Layden (nee Grandys) of Sealy, Texas, (formally of Bonne Terre, Missouri), passed away December 4, 2020. She was born in Crown Point, IN to Francis and Mary Grandys on November 5, 1937. She was wed to Joseph W. Layden on February 8, 1958.

Mary Etta Layden retired as a mental health worker with BJC Behavioral Health in Missouri and continued to dedicate her life to serving others in her church and community. She was an active member in the Catholic Daughters of Americas and at one point served as President for one year in the Bluebonnet Deanery. She mentored children to stay in school with Raising Academic Performance. Mary Etta enjoyed sewing and crocheting and shared her crafts with her family and the Cancer Angels to benefit the American Cancer Society. Most of all, Mary Etta loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Mrs. Layden is survived by her brother Thomas (Angie) Grandys of Crown Point, Indiana; two sisters, Frances (James, deceased) Hill of Crown Point, Indiana, and Veronica Grandys of New Jersey. She is also survived by her children, Michael Layden of Huntsville, Alabama, Mark (Stephanie) Layden of Evanston, Illinois, Francis "Larry" (Jayne) Layden, of Clayton, Missouri, Monica (Michael) Gross of Sealy, Texas; and special friend Catherine (Bruce) Hoagland of Birmingham, Alabama; and eleven grandchildren.

A live physicalirtual memorial service is scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, with Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sealy, Texas. Please join us on Facebook by going to Immaculate Conception Church to view the Live-Streaming of the Memorial Mass 10 a.m. CST Saturday, December 19, 10 a.m. Mary Etta will be laid to rest next to her husband, Joseph Layden, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to an organization whose function is to raise people up as their mother did.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Sealy, TX
Dec
19
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Live Streamed
Immaculate Conception Church Facebook Page, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I want to give my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends. Mary Etta was a wonderful person. She was kind and fun to be around. May God comfort you.
Elizabeth
January 11, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Your mother was a very special lady. I have great memories of her, and remember her quick laugh, beautiful smile, and love for you kids. Do you remember the fall that your mother caught Kathy Stegall and and me teepeeing that big tree in your front yard? We thought we were in big trouble, but she asked what we were doing, as it wasn´t something she had done as a kid. We explained, and then she took the rest of our toilet paper and finished the job. She had the best time! Then, she made you guys clean it up. As I´m getting older, my memory is sometimes faulty, so if this isn´t quite how the story went I am sorry. But I sure loved your mom. Deb
Debbie Dillard Detring and Mike Christopher
December 12, 2020
