Mary Isa (Green) Lott

BONNE TERRE – Mary Isa (Green) Lott of Bonne Terre passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Meadowbrook Residential Care in Pilot Knob. She was 91.

Mary was born on May 9, 1929, in Stroner, Wyoming, a daughter of William Wells Green and Lucy (Blankenship) Green.

She is survived by a son, Keith (and Juanita) Lott of Bonne Terre; a daughter, Susan (and Randy) Pribble of Ironton; a grandson, Bradley Lott (and special friend, Jennifer Williams) of Farmington; two granddaughters, Sarah Pribble (and special friend, Jesse Gage) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Rachel (and Vannak) Vong of Clinton, Washington; a great-granddaughter, Xochi Anchondo of Fort Worth, Texas; and a great-grandson, Ezra Gage, also of Fort Worth, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert (Bob) William Lott; a son, Robert G. Lott; a grandson, Robert K. Lott; three brothers and five sisters.

She wrangled horses and cattle for her sister and brother-in-law during and after graduating high school and spent two summers on a ranch in Kirby, Montana, helping the owner's wife with general housekeeping and taking care of their two children.

She then attended Sisters of Charity School of Nursing at Carroll College in Helena, Montana, where she finished her degree as a registered nurse working 2 1/2 years at Fort Mackenzie Veterans Hospital (now Sheridan Veterans Administration Medical Center). It was also where she met her future husband, who was employed as an attendant. They were married on July 2, 1952. She finished her career as a registered nurse working for 20 years at Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi.

She loved cooking for her family and friends, camping and crafting in her retirement. But she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to First Christian Church of Bonne Terre.