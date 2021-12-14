Mary Louise Phegley

IRON MOUNTAIN – Mary Louise Phegley, of Iron Mountain, entered into eternal rest on December 10, 2021, at the age of 91. She was born on January 21, 1930, in Stono Mountain, Missouri, to the late Albert and Edith (Conrad) Sikes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Phegley, her step grandson, Shawn Moss, and her siblings, Clois (the late Clyde) Crocker, Norma Jones, and James (the late Patsy) Sikes.

Mary is survived by her children, Janet (husband, Norman) Henderson of O'Fallon, Mary Jane (husband, Roger) Kenagy of Iron Mountain, Charles "Chuck" (wife, Jan) Phegley, Jr., of Four Seasons, and John (wife, Sheri) Phegley of De Soto, fourteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, several nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends and special dog, Duchess.

Mary was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Iron Mountain. She enjoyed time on her computer and tablet, crocheting, and going for drives to sightsee, particularly in the mountains but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, and anyone who knew her loved her.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel with Pastor John Canterberry officiating. Interment to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.