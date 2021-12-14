Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Louise Phegley
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Mary Louise Phegley

IRON MOUNTAIN – Mary Louise Phegley, of Iron Mountain, entered into eternal rest on December 10, 2021, at the age of 91. She was born on January 21, 1930, in Stono Mountain, Missouri, to the late Albert and Edith (Conrad) Sikes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Phegley, her step grandson, Shawn Moss, and her siblings, Clois (the late Clyde) Crocker, Norma Jones, and James (the late Patsy) Sikes.

Mary is survived by her children, Janet (husband, Norman) Henderson of O'Fallon, Mary Jane (husband, Roger) Kenagy of Iron Mountain, Charles "Chuck" (wife, Jan) Phegley, Jr., of Four Seasons, and John (wife, Sheri) Phegley of De Soto, fourteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, several nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends and special dog, Duchess.

Mary was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Iron Mountain. She enjoyed time on her computer and tablet, crocheting, and going for drives to sightsee, particularly in the mountains but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, and anyone who knew her loved her.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel with Pastor John Canterberry officiating. Interment to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results