Mary A. Worley

BONNE TERRE – Mary A. Worley (nee Mesey) of Farmington, Missouri, was born May 2, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Joseph and Ruth (nee Owens) Mesey. She died Sunday, December 19, 2021, in Pevely, Missouri, at the age of 88 years 7 months and 17 days.

Her parents, her husband, three sons, her son-in-law, her daughter-in-law, and two (2) sisters, all precede her in death.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Darla Jines of Desoto, Missouri, Denece (Jerry) Bishop of Pevely, Missouri, and Constance "Connie" (Jerry) Quillman of Desloge, Missouri; six grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6776 Vo-Tech Road in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Visitation will resume 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary with interment immediately following at St. Francois Memorial Park, at the same location and address. Flowers or memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.