Mattie Brewer, 98, of Potosi, passed away September 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born August 8, 1922, in Elvins, to the late Claude and Verna (Neal) Kinnard. Mattie graduated from Elvins High School in 1940, Flat River College and Washington University. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education and a Life Time Teaching Certificate. She taught public school K-12 for 28 years. One of the years she taught was in Juneau Alaska and she later retired from Leadwood in May of 1988. Mattie belonged to MNEA and MSTA. She was a member of the Irondale Assembly of God Church. In addition to teaching school, she also taught Sunday School for 65 years and was a charter member of Davis Crossing Assembly of God. Her greatest joy in life was family, cooking and teaching.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband and father of her children, Ancil Ray Young; second husband, Lee Roy Brewer; daughters, Ruth Ann Young and Wilma Lee Hunt; granddaughter, Misti Young; siblings, Raymond, Rowie, John, Claude Clay, Jr. Kinnard, Lorene LaHay, Jeanette Russell, Wanda Hall, and Dorothy Waugh; sons in-law, Keith Walker and John Hunt.

Mattie is survived by two children, James Young and Marsha Walker; six grandchildren, Michael (Sandy) McCoy, Marla (Bob) Mueller, Patrick McCoy, Nathan (Ashley) Walker, Shanna (David) Gardziel, and Kris (Sharon) Walker; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Jessica, Marissa, Joel, Samantha, Candace, Shayna, Tyler, Brett, Cole, Kylie, Kaiemi, Kekoa, Bre, and Abby; several great-great-grandchildren; sister in-law, Fern Kinnard; her church family, several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends, also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, September 18, 2020, from 5:30 PM until 9:00 PM. The visitation will resume Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:30 PM until the service time at 2:30 PM. Reverend J.C. Moore will be officiating. Interment will follow at Bismarck Masonic Cemetery in Bismarck. Memorials may be directed to Irondale Assembly of God Church.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home requires face mask or coverings to worn at all times.

