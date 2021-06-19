Menu
Maudie Barlow
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Maudie Mae Barlow

DESLOGE – Maudie Barlow, 77, of Park Hills, passed away June 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born February 2, 1944, in Bonne Terre, to the late George and Candace (Sweet) Weir. Maudie attended Eastside Church of God. She was a huge Lt. Columbo fan and she loved to read, watch the Game Show Network, and crochet.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 47 years, Milton Barlow; son, Milton "Lonnie" Barlow, Jr.; daughter, Theresa Hovis; six sisters, Reva, Frieda Betty "Mickey," Pansy "Didi," Theresa, Gertrude "Gertie," Anabell; brother, Tom.

Maudie was a loving mother to her five children, Gary Barlow and wife Regina, Rick Barlow, Brenda Stewart and husband Floyd, Alice Abney and husband Pat, Jane Retzer and husband Ryan; a devoted grandmother to several grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy (Jerry) Bush, Ione (Gary) Honercamp and Sam Weir; she also has many nieces and nephews who also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The visitation will resume, Monday, June 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Pastor Ryan Retzer will be officiating. Interment will follow at Mitchell Cemetery in Park Hills. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
5:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Desloge, MO
Jun
21
Visitation
1:00p.m.
at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
MO
Jun
21
Service
2:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
MO
Jun
21
Interment
Mitchell Cemetery
Park Hills, MO
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
