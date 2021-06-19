Maudie Mae Barlow

DESLOGE – Maudie Barlow, 77, of Park Hills, passed away June 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born February 2, 1944, in Bonne Terre, to the late George and Candace (Sweet) Weir. Maudie attended Eastside Church of God. She was a huge Lt. Columbo fan and she loved to read, watch the Game Show Network, and crochet.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 47 years, Milton Barlow; son, Milton "Lonnie" Barlow, Jr.; daughter, Theresa Hovis; six sisters, Reva, Frieda Betty "Mickey," Pansy "Didi," Theresa, Gertrude "Gertie," Anabell; brother, Tom.

Maudie was a loving mother to her five children, Gary Barlow and wife Regina, Rick Barlow, Brenda Stewart and husband Floyd, Alice Abney and husband Pat, Jane Retzer and husband Ryan; a devoted grandmother to several grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy (Jerry) Bush, Ione (Gary) Honercamp and Sam Weir; she also has many nieces and nephews who also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The visitation will resume, Monday, June 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Pastor Ryan Retzer will be officiating. Interment will follow at Mitchell Cemetery in Park Hills. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.