Maxine C. Barnhart

FARMINGTON - Maxine C. Barnhart, 88, of Farmington passed away Sept. 13, 2020 at Community Manor. She was born May 3, 1932 in Meta, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents-Moses Helton and Estella (Rowden) Helton, Husband Windorf V. Barnhart, son Douglas Barnhart, grandson Christopher Cooper, and 6 sisters.

Survived by children- Keith Barnhart and Cindy, Patty Price and Gene, Sherry Kennon,and Steven Barnhart. Grandchildren, Carolyn Gibson, Thomas Clanin and April, Lori Coachman, Alisha Merton and Sean, Jacob Barnhart and fiancé Sarah Green, Justin Barnhart, Jessica Barnhart, and Cassandra Barnhart, great grandchildren, Kayla Coachman, Brian Palarski, Bradyn Palarski, Asher Barnhart, and Millie Barnhart. Sister, Wanda Salter,

Member of New Horizons Church.

Visitation Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. to time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Steve Rentfro. Burial: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Memorials to American Lung Assoc. or Alzheimer's Association

