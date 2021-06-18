FARMINGTON – Melanie Cole, passed away on June 13, 2021, at the age of 64. Memorial service to be held Saturday, June 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Jun. 18, 2021.
Melanie you was a blessing in my life or doesn't seem real that you are not here I look outside and I remember all the fun times that we had .. also you have helped me open my eyes more... I love you soon much ma family you are my best friend and family member .. and I will always cherish you ... Say hi to my family and friends .. love you I'll see you when it's time for me watch over me love ..