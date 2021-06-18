Melanie you was a blessing in my life or doesn't seem real that you are not here I look outside and I remember all the fun times that we had .. also you have helped me open my eyes more... I love you soon much ma family you are my best friend and family member .. and I will always cherish you ... Say hi to my family and friends .. love you I'll see you when it's time for me watch over me love ..

Kristin Work June 16, 2021