Melanie Cole
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Melanie Cole

FARMINGTON – Melanie Cole, passed away on June 13, 2021, at the age of 64. Memorial service to be held Saturday, June 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St., Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Melanie you was a blessing in my life or doesn't seem real that you are not here I look outside and I remember all the fun times that we had .. also you have helped me open my eyes more... I love you soon much ma family you are my best friend and family member .. and I will always cherish you ... Say hi to my family and friends .. love you I'll see you when it's time for me watch over me love ..
Kristin
Work
June 16, 2021
