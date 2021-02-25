Melba Gail Crocker

BISMARCK – Melba Gail Crocker nee Bates, 80, of Bismarck, Missouri, passed away February 23, 2021, at Community Manor Nursing Center in Farmington, Missouri.

Melba, whose friends called her "Bobbi" was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 61 years, Billy Dean Crocker; her parents, Ella Mae Bates and Carl Bates; her sister, Carlene Fisher and brother-in-law Fred C. Fisher; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Crocker and Freda Medley.

She is survived by her two daughters, Patti Creason and husband Clifford in Bismarck, and Susie Consiglio and husband Michael in Chicago, Illinois; three grandchildren, Crystal Reese and Bryan, Colt Jones and Molly, all in Bismarck, and Claude Shy III and Freddie in San Francisco, California; five great-grandchildren, Bryke, Ben, Preslie, Cooper and RaeLee; two brothers, Donald Bates and Joyce of Farmington, and Danny Bates and Lisa of Park Hills; three brothers-in-law, Robert E Crocker of Bismarck, Jim Crocker and Kathy of Napoleon, Ohio, and John Crocker and Sue of Jackson, Missouri. A host of nieces, nephews and many good friends also survive.

Melba was a devoted Christian. She was known by everyone for loving heart and unlimited kindness. In 1974 she was a founding member of the very first Baptist Church in Newfoundland, Canada. She played piano and guitar; was a great seamstress and a talented artist.

A private burial will be held at Bismarck Masonic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri.