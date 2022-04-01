Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melba Louise Gierse
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
Saint Charles, MO

Melba Louise Gierse

FERGUSON – Melba Louise Gierse (nee McDaniel), of Saint Charles, Missouri, formerly of Farmington, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the age of 97.

Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Gierse, Sr.; cherished daughter of the late Charles and Edna McDaniel; devoted mother of Charles (Donna) Gierse, Jr. and James (Jo) Gierse; loving grandmother of Lisa (Chris) Duesing, Katherine (Jason) Hollis, Brian (Robin) Gierse, Margaret (Adam) LaMore and Matthew (Emily) Gierse; treasured great-grandmother of Tyler, Emily, Hailey, Caleb, Hannah, Ethan, Jennifer, Amelia, and Sarah; dear sister of the late Vera (Donald) Brune.

The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held May 28, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church-Ferguson at 3:30 p.m. Memorials to Lutheran Senior Services or Zion Lutheran Church of Ferguson. Visit Baue.com for full obituary.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.