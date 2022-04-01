Melba Louise Gierse

FERGUSON – Melba Louise Gierse (nee McDaniel), of Saint Charles, Missouri, formerly of Farmington, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the age of 97.

Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Gierse, Sr.; cherished daughter of the late Charles and Edna McDaniel; devoted mother of Charles (Donna) Gierse, Jr. and James (Jo) Gierse; loving grandmother of Lisa (Chris) Duesing, Katherine (Jason) Hollis, Brian (Robin) Gierse, Margaret (Adam) LaMore and Matthew (Emily) Gierse; treasured great-grandmother of Tyler, Emily, Hailey, Caleb, Hannah, Ethan, Jennifer, Amelia, and Sarah; dear sister of the late Vera (Donald) Brune.

The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held May 28, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church-Ferguson at 3:30 p.m. Memorials to Lutheran Senior Services or Zion Lutheran Church of Ferguson. Visit Baue.com for full obituary.