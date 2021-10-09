Menu
Melinda Schilli
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Basler Funeral Home, Inc.
685 Center Dr.
Sainte Genevieve, MO

Melinda Schilli

SAINTE GENEVIEVE, Mo. – Melinda Schilli, 59, of Sainte Genevieve, Missouri, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at The Arbors at Parkwood Meadows in Sainte Genevieve, Missouri. She was born March 17, 1962, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Melinda taught at Ste. Genevieve RII Middle School for 30 years; she coached several sports during her career. Coaching and mentoring kids was her passion, she enjoyed watching the kids grow up. Melinda enjoyed golfing, attending sporting events, playing poker, but most of all she loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Melinda is survived by her husband, John Schilli of Sainte Genevieve, Missouri; son, John M. Schilli of Saint Louis, Missouri; two daughters, Amy (Steve) Randolph of Tuscumbia, Missouri, and Alex (Ben) Morse-Matthews of Sainte Genevieve, Missouri; mother, Thelma (Conley) Mitchell of Farmington, Missouri; sister, Dora Mitchell of Park Hills, Missouri; and grandchildren, Zoe Lott, Reilly Smith, Chloe Randolph, Artemis Morse-Matthews, and Athena Morse-Matthews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Smith; and her father, Kenneth Mitchell.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Basler Funeral Home in Sainte Genevieve, Missouri. Visitation resumes 8-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady Help of Christians in Weingarten, Missouri, with Rev. Francis Koeninger officiating. Burial will be at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be left at www.baslerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Basler Funeral Home, Inc.
685 Center Dr., Sainte Genevieve, MO
Oct
12
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 9:30a.m.
Basler Funeral Home, Inc.
685 Center Dr., Sainte Genevieve, MO
Oct
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians
Weingarten, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So saddened to hear this news of Melinda. Our family's sympathy and prayers to Thelma and Dora.
Lori
Friend
October 11, 2021
