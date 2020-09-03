Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Melvin Jordan Sr.

Melvin R. Jordan Sr.

PARK HILLS – Melvin R. Jordan Sr. 81of Farmington, Missouri, formerly of Bismarck, was born in Glover, Missouri, March 5, 1939, to the late James and Mary Jordan. He departed this life in his home in Farmington, Missouri, August 31, 2020.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a sister, Lillie Jordan.

Melvin is survived by ex-wives, Madonna Jordan, and Anna Jordan; children, Melvin (Willard Laxton) Jordan Jr., and Marina Seabaugh; grandsons, Jason and Nick; and great-grandson, Jacob. Other relatives and many friends also survive.

Private services will be held at a later date with Coplin Funeral Home serving the family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.