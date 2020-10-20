Michael Allen Hafley

DOE RUN – Michael Allen Hafley of Doe Run passed away on October 16, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 57. Michael was born on January 4, 1963, to the late Richard Lee and Regina Blanche (Goeddel) Hafley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Hafley and his sister, Karen Hafley.

Michael is survived by his children, Nicholas Hafley (Jennifer) of Desloge and Angela (Jacob Delaloye) Hafley of Farmington, his grandchildren, Aidden Eck, Wyatt Delaloye, and Cash Hafley, his siblings, Richard Hafley, Kevin Hafley, Keith Hafley, Mark Hafley, Reggie Hafley, Robin Hafley and Teresa Montgomery, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Michael was a collector of junk "antiques" and loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

No formal services will be held per the family's request. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 45, Farmington, MO 63640. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.