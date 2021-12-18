Menu
Michael Otis Hoff
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave.
Park Hills, MO

Michael Otis Hoff

PARK HILLS – Michael Otis Hoff of Farmington, passed away December 13, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington, Missouri. He was born Jan. 7, 1947 in Gumbo, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Hoff and Frances 'Miller' Hoff; daughters, Rolinda Hoff Roberts, and Dianna Digby; two brothers and three sisters.

Michael is survived by his wife, Donna 'Downs' Hoff of Farmington; sons, Michael Christopher Hoff and wife Tammy of Farmington, and John Hoff and wife Crissy of Park Hills; daughter, Katie Christian of Farmington; grandchildren, Benjamin Hoff, Kimberly Roberts, Billy Roberts, TJ Davis, Michael Kelley, Erika Berger, Justin Digby, and Johnny Beaird; six great grandchildren; two sisters and one brother. Many relatives and friends also survive.\

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday December 20, 2021, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri, with Rev. Mike Barton officiating. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington, Missouri. Arrangements by the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO
Dec
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
1 Federal Park Ave. , Park Hills, MO
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna and family, so sorry to read this about the passing of your husband. Hugs and prayers to you all.
Judy Ross, webers
Friend
January 14, 2022
Chris, I´m very sorry for your loss. Please accept my condolences.
Carolyn Heady
Friend
December 20, 2021
John and Chrissy sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace.
Lana Wampler
December 19, 2021
