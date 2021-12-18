Michael Otis Hoff

PARK HILLS – Michael Otis Hoff of Farmington, passed away December 13, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington, Missouri. He was born Jan. 7, 1947 in Gumbo, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Hoff and Frances 'Miller' Hoff; daughters, Rolinda Hoff Roberts, and Dianna Digby; two brothers and three sisters.

Michael is survived by his wife, Donna 'Downs' Hoff of Farmington; sons, Michael Christopher Hoff and wife Tammy of Farmington, and John Hoff and wife Crissy of Park Hills; daughter, Katie Christian of Farmington; grandchildren, Benjamin Hoff, Kimberly Roberts, Billy Roberts, TJ Davis, Michael Kelley, Erika Berger, Justin Digby, and Johnny Beaird; six great grandchildren; two sisters and one brother. Many relatives and friends also survive.\

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday December 20, 2021, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri, with Rev. Mike Barton officiating. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington, Missouri. Arrangements by the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.