Michael Larenson

FARMINGTON – Michael Anthony Larenson, 62, of Desloge passed away June 22, 2021, surrounded by his family, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus. He was born October 10, 1958, in Hannibal, Missouri, to the late Gerald and Joy (Constable) Larenson. Mike was employed with Taylor Engineering since they opened in 1989. He was an avid St. Louis Blues fan, enjoyed hunting and being active in his grandchildren's lives.

Mike is survived by his significant other of 20 years, Judy Markham; four children, Melissa (Eric) Trautman, Angie (Shane) Cruzan, James (Sarah) Larenson, Ginger (Patrick) Bourgeois; five grandchildren, Kelton Turner, Konnor Turner, Paige Cruzan, Ian Larenson, Lyla Larenson; one sister, Thora Jo (Tom) Murphy.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 4 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 5 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Pastor Dewayne Larenson officiating. Memorials may be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.