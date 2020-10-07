Michael Lewis Hogan

DE SOTO – Michael Lewis Hogan of Farmington died October 2, 2020, at the age 53. Dear father to Josh Hogan, Farmington, and the late Jacob Hogan. Brother to Lugene Robinson, Jefferson City, and the late Lesa Hogan. Dear uncle and friend.

Mike was a master technician for Ameren and a member of Operating Engineers Local #148. He was a member of Sonrise Baptist Church, Widows Sons MRA, and a Mason.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, October 8 at Dietrich-Mothersherad Funeral Home is De Soto. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 9 from Dietrich-Mothersherad Funeral Chapel. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in De Soto. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. www.dietirchfuneralhome.com.