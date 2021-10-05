Michael Daniel Lukachick, Jr.

DESLOGE – Mike Lukachick, 69, of Bonne Terre, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born January 11, 1952, in Bonne Terre, to the late Michael Daniel and Irene (Evanko) Lukachick, Sr. Mike was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University and worked for the state auditor's office before going to Mineral Area College, where he worked as their business manager. In his spare time, Mike loved to garden, work the farm, and help his church in any possible way.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Debra (Elliott) Lukachick; children, Nicholas Alexander Lukachick and Daniel Michael Lukachick; and one sister, Susan (John) Davis.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume, Friday, October 8, 2021, in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel at Desloge starting at 8:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m., with Father Jim French officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or church restoration fund at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre.