Michael Daniel Lukachick Jr.
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Michael Daniel Lukachick, Jr.

DESLOGE – Mike Lukachick, 69, of Bonne Terre, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born January 11, 1952, in Bonne Terre, to the late Michael Daniel and Irene (Evanko) Lukachick, Sr. Mike was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University and worked for the state auditor's office before going to Mineral Area College, where he worked as their business manager. In his spare time, Mike loved to garden, work the farm, and help his church in any possible way.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Debra (Elliott) Lukachick; children, Nicholas Alexander Lukachick and Daniel Michael Lukachick; and one sister, Susan (John) Davis.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume, Friday, October 8, 2021, in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel at Desloge starting at 8:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m., with Father Jim French officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or church restoration fund at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
MO
Oct
8
Visitation
8:30a.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel
Desloge, MO
Oct
8
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
Mike was very hard working person and loved his family deeply. May God give his family peace and may they share their precious memories with future generations.
Ron and Barbara Kennon
Family
October 6, 2021
Mike was such a hard working person who deeply loved his family and friends. May God give his family peace and may they share all their precious memories to future generations.
Ronald and Barbara Kennon
October 6, 2021
So so sorry for your loss. We would always see Mike up at church doing something , what a worker! Just recent met him. What a nice guy. He will be so missed. Rest assured, there is today, another Angel in Heaven. .
Mike & Jeainia (Gina) Jennings
Other
October 5, 2021
So sorry about the loss of Mike. He was a good man that I became acquainted with when we both worked at Mineral Area College.
Elvis Clark
October 5, 2021
