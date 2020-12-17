Menu
Michelle Hoffmeister
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St.
Farmington, MO

Michelle Lynn Hoffmeister

FARMINGTON – Michelle Hoffmeister, 59, of Farmington, passed away peacefully at Missouri Baptist December 15, 2020. She was born September 25, 1961, to the late Sonny and Margaret Flowers. Michelle was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Hoffmeister; children, Chance (Danielle), Spencer and Bailey Hoffmeister; grandchildren, Alexa, Kenzie, Kyle, Taylor and Jaycee.

Michelle proudly served on the board for The Developmentally Disabled, for over 10 years. She worked for the Department of Corrections for 31 years. Michelle was a loving mother to the love of her life Spencer. Michelle made everyone she crossed paths with feel special. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, starting at 5-9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel. Service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at C.Z Boyer Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel with Father William Thess officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home- Taylor Chapel. Facemasks are required before entering building. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St. PO Box 12, Farmington, MO
Dec
19
Service
C.Z Boyer Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel
MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David Suire
Coworker
January 28, 2021
I pray that you enjoy God's presence until the rest of us join you. You were a light while with us.
Jim Dickey
Friend
December 22, 2020
Kevin Helton
Friend
December 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Darrell Case
Friend
December 19, 2020
Knew and loved Michelle since meeting in 7th grade. My memories of her are all so good...big laughter and smiles. Prayers for her family and loved ones. ❤
Sandy Moser Phillips
Friend
December 19, 2020
Michelle was a gem. I will miss her smiling face and positive words...
Jane Walton
Coworker
December 19, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that we send our condolences to the Hoffmeister Family. May God bring Joe, Spencer and all those Michelle touched comfort during this difficult time and for the days ahead. Denny and Mariann Atwell.
Mariann Atwell
Friend
December 19, 2020
Prayers to the Hoffmeister family
Faith Graeff
Coworker
December 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tammye Turner
Coworker
December 19, 2020
She was good friend so sorry for loss Joe
Paul Crowe
Coworker
December 19, 2020
Joe and Spencer, I am so saddened to hear of your significant loss. You are in my prayers at this sad time.
Darla Spencer
Coworker
December 19, 2020
Dear Joe and Spencer,
I am so sorry and heartbroken for you. Michelle was a dear friend and I loved her very much. Please let me know if there is anyway I can help. Love Winnie Gallaher
Winnie Gallaher
Friend
December 19, 2020
My deepest sympathies to all that knew Michelle. I pray that God carry the family through this very sad time. Michelle was my mentor and friend and always there no matter what. She was genuine, loyal, and always advocating for what is right. Such a strong woman who lived life to the fullest and loved hard. She has been such an important person in my life. I can’t imagine this life without her. There will never be another like her. Until we meet again my friend...
Cindy Reese
Friend
December 19, 2020
My prayers are with her family and friends. She was an amazing person and she will be missed by so many.
Lisa Parle-Booker
December 19, 2020
I met Michelle in our Partners class (2006 I think?). Michelle was one of those people who made me feel safe, understood, and like I mattered. She got my sense of humor and a lot of my other quirks. We didn't live close to one another and lost touch eventually except through Facebook. You know that saying about always remembering how someone made you feel? That is the best way I can describe Michelle...I'll never forget the way she made me feel. She was there during one of the most difficult, confusing, and transcending times of my life. She affected my life and the life of my family in the short time we were able to spend together. I don’t know how she was able to be so much to so many people and communities, but we should all strive to pay her love, spirit, and compassion forward. My deepest condolences to Michelle's family and friends.
Ange Hemmer
Acquaintance
December 18, 2020
Condolences to family and friends.
Janis Rackley
Grandparent
December 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mike & Chery Guerin
Coworker
December 18, 2020
Michelle was a nice sweet caring young lady made you fall in love with her
kit stahlberg
Friend
December 18, 2020
Joe and Spencer, Carol and I are very sorry for your lost. It is still a shock to both of us. Michelle was a great lady and was always there when you need help. May God be with you, you both will be in our prayers.
Steven & Carol Perkins
Friend
December 18, 2020
More than 30 years ago, God allowed our paths to intersect and a friendship was born that grew over the years and which I will always cherish. Joe and Spencer, so sorry that Steve and I were unable to come to Michelle’s service but know that our hearts are with you and prayers for your comfort in the days ahead. We love you!!
Jeanne Larkins
Friend
December 18, 2020
With my deepest sympathy. I graduated high school with Michelle. She was a nice person with an infectious smile. I have been and will continue to pray for your entire family and her close friends. Sincerely, Janet (Jimmy) Duckett
Janet Duckett
Classmate
December 18, 2020
May God wrap his loving arms around you Joe , Spencer and children and grandchildren. We love Michelle with all of our hearts. She will be greatly missed . She is no longer suffering and in Gods loving arms. She is with her mom and Nana in heaven. Joe, Spencer, children, grandchildren we love you all and we are so very sorry for your great loss. We are so sorry to family and friends fou your great loss. May God bless you all and give you peace! Harold and DIann Callahans
Harold and DIann Callahan
December 18, 2020
Joe & family sorry for your loss. May god be with you.
Billy Hall
Friend
December 18, 2020
Michelle was an amazing person- she had a sense of humor and a laugh that you could not help but be drawn to. She was my cousin- someone I looked up to from a very early age. I was in awe of she and her group of very close high school girl friends- most of whom I can still name one by one though I've not seen them in years. They were the "cool girls" and I thought they all hung the moon! Michelle and Margarets house was always THE house to be - I got so excited when I knew there was a Poplar Bluff trip in my future! I will miss her fiercely and hope she knows just how special she was and how much she was loved. My heart is breaking for Joe and Spencer . I love you Misch - you will forever be in my heart!
Sonya Owings
Family
December 18, 2020
Michelle was an amazing lady. She had a huge heart and a will like no other. She touched my life in many ways, from her guidance, support, and encouragement when I worked in DOC, to being an amazing listener and friend to me when I lost my sister to suicide. We talked about how my sister loved butterflies and how I always feel her presence when I see one. Michelle had shared with me the significance of butterflies to her as well. Now, when I see a butterfly, it will fill my heart even more as I will also remember Michelle. She really knew how to lift people up and yet challenge them at the same time. I’m so happy and grateful that she came into my life and that we became friends. There is no question that she made an impact on all who knew her.

My thoughts and prayers are with Joe and Spencer, and all of her family and friends. To know her was to love her and to lose her leaves a hole in all of our hearts.
Amanda Wallace
Friend
December 18, 2020
Michelle will always be in my heart. Her bright light touched all who knew her. Until we meet again...
Jana Brown
Sister
December 17, 2020
This is a hard loss for so many... She touched my life in so many ways. Michelle is one of those people that can never be replaced. Words cannot describe how much I will truly miss her. Her laugh, her advice, her caring heart, her will to make a difference, and last but not least, her love for music and fun. She loved Eric Church more than I did!! :-) The last thing I text her was "I love you" and for that, I am so grateful. Michelle, my aunt by choice, I love you forever and always.
Big hugs and prayers to Joe, Spencer, and Sandy. xoxo
Kaisha Pigg
Family
December 17, 2020
I have known Michelle for so many years(knew her first as Michelle Flowers) and it is so hard to think of her being gone. She was such a wonderful person. Joe and Spencer you have my sincere sympathy.
DORIS BROOKS
Friend
December 17, 2020
Michelle...

In order to be replaceable, one must always be different... She will never be replaced, God broke the mold when he made her!

I truly believe that Michelle’s unending love for you and your’s for her will bring you through this unimaginable time. Please take comfort in your hearts knowing that... Shelly was a one of a kind chic-a with a deep soul and loved all. We all have our memories, the first time we met, the last day we spent together... Please share them down the road with Joe, Spencer, Sandy, and families.. doing this will keep her alive in all of their hearts and during the very dark times. She was strong-willed, to say the least, but used that feature to be the mom, wife, very dear friend, and leader that made her more endearing. If you needed anything, she was always there for you. If there was anything she needed or wanted, she fiercely fought tooth and nail to obtain her dreams and succeeded at every single one. We will ALWAYS keep her in our hearts. We all shall miss her spunky, spiteful, loving, devoted, caring self! I loved her first as my boss, then as my dear sweet friend. Until we meet again, please watch over us!!
Sandy Camden
Friend
December 17, 2020
Months from now, years from now, Michelle will still be remembered and people will speak of all the amazing and loving things she did for all those fortunate enough to have had her in their lives. She will be missed, but she will never be forgotten.
Prayers to you Joe and Spencer.
Mary Ann Baker
Friend
December 17, 2020
Michelle was my sister, Aunt to my children and second mawmaw to my grandkids. She was everything to us. We love you sissy. You will always be in our hearts and on our minds.
Donna Scott
Sister
December 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful woman. I will miss her always. Joe and Spencer: Michelle was a special person to me and always will be! She loved everyone she met and made you feel special and appreciated! My condolences.
Jo Ann Skiles
Coworker
December 17, 2020
Joe and Spencer,
My deepest and heartfelt sympathy to you. I was so saddened to hear the mews. May your hearts find comfort know that she is now seeing the face of God. My prayers are with you!
Fr. Rickey Valleroy
Friend
December 17, 2020
Joe and Family, so sorry about Michelle. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Tom Boudinot
Family
December 17, 2020
My condolences to Michelle’s family. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. I will always remember her kind heart and infectious laugh.
Paula Morgret
Classmate
December 17, 2020
My sympathy to the family of Michelle,, whom I´d only met a time or two.. but at those times,, a very nice lady.. my condolences to the family.
Terry Dickey
December 17, 2020
Linda Kaufman
December 17, 2020
Keith Warren
December 17, 2020
Michelle was a favorite cousin I loved to visit with when coming home for visit from California. We shared the same birthday together and will always remember our birthday text messages each year wishing each happy birthday cousin. She will truly be missed by many. Joe & Spencer ours prayers go out to you.
Keith & J'lene
Keith Warren
Family
December 17, 2020
Joe & Spencer My thoughts and prayers are with you now. Michelle was a great gal and good friend. She will be missed by many people. We have good memories and comfort in knowing she will looking over us. RIP
Sharon Delo
Friend
December 17, 2020
Joe and family, my heart cried when I heard about Michelle. She was a loving, kind and wonderful person. I am glad God allowed Michelle to cross my path. I will miss her smile, how she always lovingly talked about her family, but most of all, I will miss her friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family during this difficult time. Take care.
Deloise Williams
Friend
December 17, 2020
Michelle tried to be a mentor to me as a first time manager in the correctional setting. She taught me some things that I will never forget. She poured her heart and soul into advocating for the population we serve and was fearless.
Lisa Sanderson
Coworker
December 17, 2020
I enjoyed my weekly phone calls with Michelle and one of the things she spoke about was improving her baking skills. She hoped her family would enjoy her baked goods. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Lynette Jones
Coworker
December 17, 2020
I have so many memories of Michelle, but I want to share this one. At the time Michelle started dating Joe, we were working very closely together. Both of us being sharing people, Michelle shared with me details of 2-3 date. She said “I thought he was going to kiss me good night, but he didn’t. I was a little disappointed.” I replied, “why didn’t you kiss him then?”. Michelle, “What?!” Following the next date she shared that indeed she kissed Joe good night.
Michelle was quite a mentor to me while working together. I have many other fond stories I can reflect upon.
Joe, I know there has to be countless memories that you and Spencer have. May you find peace and comfort in those memories.
Heartfelt sympathy to you, Spencer, and family.
Jan and Ken Bolton
Coworker
December 17, 2020
Joe, Spencer and family We are so sorry for your loss. Michelle was a special person who touched the lives of many. We will remember and appreciate her many kindnesses. God rest her soul.
Larry and Kaye Michael
Friend
December 17, 2020
The world will be a little less bright without Michelle in it. Joe, my heartfelt condolences to you, Spencer, and your family.
Ginger Williams
Friend
December 17, 2020
Joe & Spencer - Michelle was a jewel! Over 20 years ago she helped me get through a very dark time in my life. Ever since then we would run into each other and it was like we had just seen each other the week before. She would speak of both of you and her face was beaming with love. She had such a caring sweet soul and had a huge impact on a lot of people. I am so sorry for your loss and am praying for you both.
Jeanna Hennrich
Friend
December 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Michelle family.
Diana Miller
Friend
December 17, 2020
I will miss out grand meetings! So long until we meet again, my sweet friend! Reba Johnson
Reba Johnson
Classmate
December 16, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to Michelle. She was the type of friend that everyone should have and everyone should strive to be. When you had fellowship with Michelle you could feel God's love. I pray that her family finds comfort in knowing that Michelle truly loved and lived her life to the fullest. Until we meet again.
Vicki Smith
Friend
December 16, 2020
I am at a loss for words. Joe, you and Spencer, and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Michelle was a wonderful person
Judy Bromley
Coworker
December 16, 2020
Joe sorry for your lose
Terry Webb
Friend
December 16, 2020
She always tried to help people around her. She always had a minute to listen to what you had to say.
Terry Webb
December 16, 2020
We are heartbroken with the passing of our dear friend Michelle. She was a joy to have as a friend. We will dearly miss you Michelle. We will keep Joe and Spencer in our prayers.
Mark & Melissa Gum
Friend
December 16, 2020
There are no words that can express how sorry I am. Rest In Peace, Michelle and may God watch over your family. Hugs to you, Spencer. ❤
Judy Vance
Friend
December 16, 2020
