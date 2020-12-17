Michelle Lynn Hoffmeister

FARMINGTON – Michelle Hoffmeister, 59, of Farmington, passed away peacefully at Missouri Baptist December 15, 2020. She was born September 25, 1961, to the late Sonny and Margaret Flowers. Michelle was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Hoffmeister; children, Chance (Danielle), Spencer and Bailey Hoffmeister; grandchildren, Alexa, Kenzie, Kyle, Taylor and Jaycee.

Michelle proudly served on the board for The Developmentally Disabled, for over 10 years. She worked for the Department of Corrections for 31 years. Michelle was a loving mother to the love of her life Spencer. Michelle made everyone she crossed paths with feel special. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, starting at 5-9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel. Service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at C.Z Boyer Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel with Father William Thess officiating.