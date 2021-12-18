Mildred B. Wiley

FARMINGTON – Mildred B. Wiley, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on December 13, 2021, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center at the age of 99. She was born in Farmington on September 28, 1922, to the late Charles Alexander Horn and Alvina (Bieser) Horn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death earlier this year by her husband of 75 years Albert "Pete" Wiley; her son, Stephen Bernard Wiley and a brother, Firmin "Bud" Horn.

"Millie" as most knew her was a graduate of Farmington High School and she went on to attend college for two years. She retired from the loan department at Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan after 33 years there. At one point in her earlier life, Millie went through pilot training and planned to be a licensed pilot. On the day she was to have her solo flight she had appendicitis and ended up not getting her license at all. She was a faithful, long time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where earlier in her life she worked as a cook for St. Paul School. She was an amazing cook who loved to cook for friends and family. She did lots of canning of everything Pete grew in the garden and she and Pete loved to square dance and play cards. In later years Millie was a volunteer for the Parkland Hospital Auxiliary. She adored her children, grandchildren and their children with all her heart.

Survivors include her son, Charles "Chuck" Wiley; three grandchildren, Dakotah Wiley, Kiersten "Shemay" Kobe and Shauna Kocher; great grandchildren, Brooke, Paige, Brailey, Jordyn, McKenna, Bryson and Damien; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Brenleigh, Cambrie, Jackson and Kiersten.

There will be a memorial gathering on Tuesday, December 21 beginning at 5 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel followed by a memorial service to honor Millie's life at 6 p.m. with Pastor Stephen Constien officiating.