Milford Eaves, Sr.

FARMINGTON – Eaves, Sr., 80, of Farmington passed away September 16, 2021, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center in Farmington. He was born October 23, 1940, in Fredericktown, Missouri, to the late Milford Eaves and Marguerite (Wood) Eaves Trogdon. Milford was a member of the Park Hills Church of Christ. He was a Police Officer with the St. Louis City Police Department from 1964 until his retirement in 1986. He was a Master Mason with the Fenton Masonic Lodge #281 and 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. Milford enjoyed bird watching, reading, collecting arrowheads and was known to be a history buff.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Edward "Eddie" Eaves.

Milford is survived by his daughter, Cindy Johnson and husband Oliver; son, Milford Eaves, Jr.; four grandchildren, Alex Johnson, Dylan Eaves, Avery Eaves and Jaxsen Eaves; one great-granddaughter, Remi Wirt-Eaves; nephew, Joe Eaves and wife Gayla; great-nephew, Cody (Amy) Eaves; great-niece, Randi (Bryan) Crabdree; granddaughter-in-law, Missie Hammers. Several other family and friends also survive.

A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Home of Missouri at 6033 Masonic Dr. Suite A, Columbia, MO 65202, online at www.mohome.org or Preferred Hospice of Farmington at 810 Progress Dr., Farmington, MO 63640. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.Milford Eaves, Sr.