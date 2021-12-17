Mindy Christine House

BONNE TERRE – Mindy Christine House, age 49, of Valles Mines, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Saturday, July 15, 1972, in Festus, Missouri to her loving parents Randy and Daria (Brown) Primo.

Mindy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Bernice Primo, Ed and Martha Brown and one granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband Shawn House; children, Olivia Mackley (fiancé Nick Montgomery), Ryan (wife Whitney) Mackley, Garret (wife Kim) House; grandchildren, Noah, Mason, Gauge, Reed and Gunner; brother, Alan (wife Dawn) Primo; niece, Cheyenne Primo, nephews, Bradley and Jacob Primo; three aunts, Lorraine Clark, Jan (husband Rodger) Chisman, Phyllis (husband Kent) Bryant, along with several nieces, nephews and close friends.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Park Hills. She enjoyed going to Kentucky Lake, mudding in her truck and camping with her family.

Visitation will resume Friday at 9 a.m. until time of the funeral services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Eddie Bone officiating. Burial to follow at Concord Cemetery in Bloomsdale. Memorials can be made to Concord Cemetery. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.