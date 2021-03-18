Molly Belinda Miller

BONNE TERRE – Molly Miller, 63, of Farmington, passed away March 16, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. She was born December 22, 1957, in Camden, Arkansas, to Robert "Bob" and Helen (Frasier) Brewer.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert "Bob" Brewer; and brother in-law, Dwight Miller.

Molly is survived by husband, Dennis Miller; children, Jake (Deanna) Miller, Josh (Jeri) Miller, and Mickey Gronewald; grandchildren, Naonna Hunt, Moira Kane, Cassandra Miller, Jenna Miller, Korbyn Miller, Noah Miller, and Isabella Skaggs; sister, Robbie (Jim) Newson; and sisters in-law, Donna Hager, Darla (Gary) Owens, and Sara Davis.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

C.Z. Boyer and Son asks for masks or face coverings to be worn at all times.

