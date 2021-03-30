Menu
Morgan Strange
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave
Park Hills, MO

Morgan Strange

PARK HILLS – Morgan Strange of Park Hills, Missouri, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, March 31, 1960, to the Late Emil and Francis (Hamlett) Strange. Morgan passed away in his home March 29, 2021, at the age of 60 years 11 months and 28 days.

Morgan is survived by his wife, Sue Joan Strange; sons, Morgan (Amanda) Strange, Bryan (Megan) Strange, and Dennis (Brittany) Strange; three brothers; five sisters; and nine grandchildren. Many nephews, nieces, other family, and friends also survive.

Visitation will 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri, with Pastor Darlene Curtis officiating.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO
Apr
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Coplin's Funeral Home
Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss.
Regina & Russell Myers
March 30, 2021
