Morgan Strange

PARK HILLS – Morgan Strange of Park Hills, Missouri, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, March 31, 1960, to the Late Emil and Francis (Hamlett) Strange. Morgan passed away in his home March 29, 2021, at the age of 60 years 11 months and 28 days.

Morgan is survived by his wife, Sue Joan Strange; sons, Morgan (Amanda) Strange, Bryan (Megan) Strange, and Dennis (Brittany) Strange; three brothers; five sisters; and nine grandchildren. Many nephews, nieces, other family, and friends also survive.

Visitation will 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri, with Pastor Darlene Curtis officiating.