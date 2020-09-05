Naomi Ruth Hammond

FARMINGTON – Naomi Ruth Hammond of Farmington and formerly of Fredericktown, passed away at Community Manor on September 3, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born in Esther, Missouri on January 26, 1931, to the late Mike Sales and Naomi (Loughary) Sales. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Melvin Sales and J.C. Sales and sisters, Faye Shrum, May Shrum and Mary Robinson.

Naomi will be remembered for her beauty and strong, self-reliant qualities. She was a beautician for many years and was a hard worker. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors are her two children, Roy Hammond and Janet (Larry) Malone; her brother, John Sales; her sister, Bernice Green; many nieces, nephews and extended family.

No services are planned for this time. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.