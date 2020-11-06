Menu
Nedra Easter
DIED
November 4, 2020

Nedra Sue Easter

PARK HILLS – Nedra Sue Easter, 73, of Park Hills, passed away November 4, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. She was born November 2, 1947, in Farmington, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Hulsey and Delores (Cummings) Hulsey; her husband, Steven Easter; brother, Randy Hulsey; and sister, Darlene Scott.

Nedra is survived by two sons, Chad Easter and wife Candy of Desloge, and Matt Easter and wife Danielle of Columbia; and grandchildren, Lexy, Isaac, and Audrey Easter

Nedra helped raise many children and was known as Ne-Ne.

At the request of the deceased there will be no formal service. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Those who knew Nedra, know how she loved Christmas and buying gifts for others. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at U.S. bank to Nedra Easter Christmas fund. All proceeds will be used to adopt a family for Christmas.

Local arrangements were made by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horton-Wampler Funeral Home - Park Hills
