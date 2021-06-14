Norma Ruth Montgomery

DESLOGE – Norma Montgomery, 90, of Park Hills, passed away June 13, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident. She was born August 15, 1930, to the late James and Effie (Carlton) Dorris. Norma was a member of the First Church of God in Leadwood. She loved quilting and reading "Star" magazines.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond B. Montgomery, Sr.; daughters, Evelyn Cavins and Karen Lee Medlin; great-grandson, Quinton Magee and nine siblings.

Norma is survived by her children, Raymond "Ray" Montgomery, Jr and wife Karen, David Montgomery, Kathy Purcell and Ruth Ann Willett and husband Larry; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Virgie Shibley.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Reverend Ed Watson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Marcus Memorial Park Cemetery in Fredericktown.

