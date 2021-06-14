Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma Montgomery
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Norma Ruth Montgomery

DESLOGE – Norma Montgomery, 90, of Park Hills, passed away June 13, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident. She was born August 15, 1930, to the late James and Effie (Carlton) Dorris. Norma was a member of the First Church of God in Leadwood. She loved quilting and reading "Star" magazines.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond B. Montgomery, Sr.; daughters, Evelyn Cavins and Karen Lee Medlin; great-grandson, Quinton Magee and nine siblings.

Norma is survived by her children, Raymond "Ray" Montgomery, Jr and wife Karen, David Montgomery, Kathy Purcell and Ruth Ann Willett and husband Larry; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Virgie Shibley.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Reverend Ed Watson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Marcus Memorial Park Cemetery in Fredericktown.

View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Desloge, MO
Jun
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Desloge, MO
Jun
17
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Desloge, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.