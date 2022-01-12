Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma Lee Pigg
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Follis & Sons Chapel - Fredericktown
700 Plaza Dr.
Fredericktown, MO

Norma Lee Pigg

FREDERICKTOWN – Norma Lee Pigg, 85, died Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Fredericktown. She was born April 11, 1936, in Farmington, Missouri, the daughter of Luther and Lissie Hurst Cook.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her siblings, Delpha Cook, Alva Bloom, Melba Jones, Beulah Sullivan, Marie Clark, Jessie Cook, Jay Cook, and Dale Cook.

Norma is survived by her husband Frank Pigg, whom she married September 4, 1966, in Doe Run, Missouri; children, Conie (Dan) Bell, Stan (Vicky) Murphy, Debbie Boyd, Cheryl (Victor) Perez, Sandy Mayfield, Carrie Murphy, Brian (Fran) Pigg, and Teresa (Dennis) Huskey; brother, Dean Cook; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown, with the Rev. Tim Reed officiating. Interment will be at Mine La Motte Cemetery.


Published by Daily Journal Online on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Follis & Sons Chapel - Fredericktown
700 Plaza Dr., Fredericktown, MO
Jan
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Follis & Sons Chapel - Fredericktown
700 Plaza Dr., Fredericktown, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Follis & Sons Chapel - Fredericktown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Follis & Sons Chapel - Fredericktown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
She was such a wonderful lady. She was my school bus driver and was a positive role model for me growing up. She is a beautiful angel and will be missed dearly!
Melinda (Huitt) Barton
January 14, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Keeping you all in My Thoughts and Prayers Rest In Peace Mrs. Pigg
Lori Maurice
Friend
January 12, 2022
I'm at a loss for words. I have know the family just about my whole life. Alva and Lissy would babysit me. We would go visit Norma and her family on sand creek road. Teresa is a dear friend. I don't know what to say but just know I am thinking of you all.
Mary miller
Friend
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results