Norma Lee Pigg

FREDERICKTOWN – Norma Lee Pigg, 85, died Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Fredericktown. She was born April 11, 1936, in Farmington, Missouri, the daughter of Luther and Lissie Hurst Cook.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her siblings, Delpha Cook, Alva Bloom, Melba Jones, Beulah Sullivan, Marie Clark, Jessie Cook, Jay Cook, and Dale Cook.

Norma is survived by her husband Frank Pigg, whom she married September 4, 1966, in Doe Run, Missouri; children, Conie (Dan) Bell, Stan (Vicky) Murphy, Debbie Boyd, Cheryl (Victor) Perez, Sandy Mayfield, Carrie Murphy, Brian (Fran) Pigg, and Teresa (Dennis) Huskey; brother, Dean Cook; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown, with the Rev. Tim Reed officiating. Interment will be at Mine La Motte Cemetery.