Norma Ilene Roberts

FARMINGTON – Norma Ilene Roberts, age 80, passed away October 3, 2021, at her home in Farmington, Missouri. Norma was born December 29, 1940, to Harry Arthur Bayless, Sr. and Ola (Hardesty) Bayless. Norma was a member of the Farmington American Legion Auxiliary.

Norma is survived by her husband, Francis Delano Roberts; sisters, Janet Courtney, and Phyllis Rudolph; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; late husband, Larry Wayne Kay; sisters, Margaret Powell, Glenda Bayless, Anna Lou Aubuchon, and Juanita Hahn; and brothers, Eugene Bayless, Warren Bayless, and Harry Bayless Jr.

Services will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, at C. Z. Boyer and Son Taylor Chapel in Farmington with visitation at 11 a.m. and services at 1 p.m. Graveside service will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Farmington, Missouri.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Taylor Chapel in Farmington.