Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma Ilene Roberts
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St.
Farmington, MO

Norma Ilene Roberts

FARMINGTON – Norma Ilene Roberts, age 80, passed away October 3, 2021, at her home in Farmington, Missouri. Norma was born December 29, 1940, to Harry Arthur Bayless, Sr. and Ola (Hardesty) Bayless. Norma was a member of the Farmington American Legion Auxiliary.

Norma is survived by her husband, Francis Delano Roberts; sisters, Janet Courtney, and Phyllis Rudolph; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; late husband, Larry Wayne Kay; sisters, Margaret Powell, Glenda Bayless, Anna Lou Aubuchon, and Juanita Hahn; and brothers, Eugene Bayless, Warren Bayless, and Harry Bayless Jr.

Services will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, at C. Z. Boyer and Son Taylor Chapel in Farmington with visitation at 11 a.m. and services at 1 p.m. Graveside service will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Farmington, Missouri.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St. PO Box 12, Farmington, MO
Oct
7
Service
1:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St. PO Box 12, Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel Farmington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
To family and friends very sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working with Norma at Trimfoot. We got a lot of work done but we did have fun together too. Norma will be missed.
Carolyn Heady
Work
October 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was the sweetest woman I have ever met. She was always a pleasure to be around.
Mike Wolo Trimfoot
Work
October 7, 2021
RIP Norma. A beautiful lady Prayers for family and friends. May you find comfort
Sandra Turley
Friend
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results