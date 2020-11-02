Norma Zolman

FARMINGTON – Norma Zolman, age 90, of Farmington, passed away peacefully Friday, October 30, 2020, at Mercy St. Louis. She was born January 7, 1930, in Farmington, Missouri. Norma was preceded in death by her father, Sidney Hammers, mother, Freda Hammers, and husband Carl Zolman.

Norma was a retired cafeteria manager for the Farrmington School District at Jefferson Elementary School. She was also a proud member of the First Baptist Church in Farmington.

Norma is survived by her loving daughter, Carla (Marvin) Zolman-Loopstra, four grandchildren Nathan Loopstra, fiancé Diann Hale, Lindsey Loopstra-Nelson (Scott) Capt. Warren (Samantha) Loopstra of the US Marine Corp, and Josh Loopstra. Also five great-grandchildren Dalton, Kaylie, Ross, Aubrey Loopstra and Riley Nelson. Not to mention numerous friends.

Visitation will be Monday, November 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home (Taylor Chapel) in Farmington. Pastor Greg Robinson will be officiating the service. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church of Farmington. C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes require face mask or covering to be worn at all times.