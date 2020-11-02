Menu
Norma Zolman
1930 - 2020
BORN
January 7, 1930
DIED
October 30, 2020

Norma Zolman

FARMINGTON – Norma Zolman, age 90, of Farmington, passed away peacefully Friday, October 30, 2020, at Mercy St. Louis. She was born January 7, 1930, in Farmington, Missouri. Norma was preceded in death by her father, Sidney Hammers, mother, Freda Hammers, and husband Carl Zolman.

Norma was a retired cafeteria manager for the Farrmington School District at Jefferson Elementary School. She was also a proud member of the First Baptist Church in Farmington.

Norma is survived by her loving daughter, Carla (Marvin) Zolman-Loopstra, four grandchildren Nathan Loopstra, fiancé Diann Hale, Lindsey Loopstra-Nelson (Scott) Capt. Warren (Samantha) Loopstra of the US Marine Corp, and Josh Loopstra. Also five great-grandchildren Dalton, Kaylie, Ross, Aubrey Loopstra and Riley Nelson. Not to mention numerous friends.

Visitation will be Monday, November 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home (Taylor Chapel) in Farmington. Pastor Greg Robinson will be officiating the service. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church of Farmington. C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes require face mask or covering to be worn at all times.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home (Taylor Chapel)
, Farmington, Missouri
Nov
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home (Taylor Chapel)
, Farmington, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Farmington
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Norma was such a loving mother to Carla. She loved nothing more than her company. Norma had a sweet, sweet spirit, and will live on in Carla's heart.
Barbara Birkicht
Friend
October 31, 2020
Carla I am so sorry to hear of Norma's passing. She was always such a sweet lady. You and your family are in my prayers. Paula Medley Klemp
Paula Klemp
Friend
October 31, 2020
Norma was always the FIRST to get her calendar from us for the next year. She was first year-after-year-after-year ! ;) Deepest condolences to all of her family. Ann & Dave Taylor
Ann & Dave Taylor
Friend
October 31, 2020