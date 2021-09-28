Menu
Norman Leroy Matthews
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr.
Desloge, MO

Norman Leroy Matthews

DESLOGE – Norman Matthews, 70, of Bloomsdale, passed away September 26, 2021, at Mercy Jefferson, in Festus. He was born April 28, 1951, in Bonne Terre, to John and Beulah (Black) Matthews. Norman was a 1969 graduate of Central High School and raised in Esther. He was a member of the Second Baptist Church and VFW – Post #3777. He enjoyed camping, golfing, riding motorcycles, as well as leading bible studies. Norman immersed himself in the scriptures, while sharing the word of the Lord with others.

He was preceded in death by his father, John A. Matthews; son, Jesse Matthews; brothers, Russell and Johnny Matthews; and two sisters in-infancy, Sharon and Karen Matthews.

Norman is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cheryl (Radford) Matthews; daughter, Carrie Carr and husband Rick; grandchildren, Jesse Matthews, Brandon Matthews, Taylor Whiteley, and Carlie Whiteley; mother, Beulah M. Matthews; sister, Donna (John) Rawson; sisters in-law, Mary Jo Matthews and Lisa Matthews.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, October 1, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Reverend Virginia Nettles will be officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials may be directed to the First Church of God in Gumbo. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Oct
2
Visitation
9:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Oct
2
Service
11:00a.m.
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr. PO Box 1643, Desloge, MO
Oct
2
Interment
Woodlawn Cemetery
Leadington, MO
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Desloge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna, so sorry for your loss. May God give you comfort and strength through this difficult time.
Sharon Berry
Other
September 28, 2021
Cheryl so sorry for your loss You and family have our deepest sympathy We will keep you in our Prayers. Love to all Pat and Moe
Pat and Moe Thurman
Friend
September 28, 2021
