Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norman Miller
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO

Norman 'Dwight' Miller, Jr.

BONNE TERRE – Dwight Miller, 71, of Farmington, passed away December 14, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born May 19, 1949, in Bonne Terre, to Norman Dwight Miller, Sr. and Mona Marie (Lawson) Miller. Dwight was in the United States Army Reserves and later worked as a car hauler.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Miller, Sr., and brother in-law, Dave Hager.

Dwight is survived by his life partner, Sara Davis; children, Craig (Katrina) Miller, and Jodi (Greg) Montgomery; grandchildren, Colten Miller, Wyatt Eckhoff, Austyn (Ashley) Eckhoff, Landon Luna, Ariana Luna, Augie Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Elena, Adalynne, Anthony Eckhoff; mother, Mona Miller; siblings, Donna Hager, Darla (Gary) Owens, Dennis (Molly) Miller; several other family members also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Friday, December 18, 2020, from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. John Limp will be officiating. An inurnment will follow at a later date at Bonne Terre Cemetery in Bonne Terre. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home asks masks or face coverings be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Bonne Terre, MO
Dec
18
Service
7:00p.m.
C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home
Bonne Terre, MO
Funeral services provided by:
C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home - Bonne Terre.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.