Norman 'Dwight' Miller, Jr.

BONNE TERRE – Dwight Miller, 71, of Farmington, passed away December 14, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born May 19, 1949, in Bonne Terre, to Norman Dwight Miller, Sr. and Mona Marie (Lawson) Miller. Dwight was in the United States Army Reserves and later worked as a car hauler.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Miller, Sr., and brother in-law, Dave Hager.

Dwight is survived by his life partner, Sara Davis; children, Craig (Katrina) Miller, and Jodi (Greg) Montgomery; grandchildren, Colten Miller, Wyatt Eckhoff, Austyn (Ashley) Eckhoff, Landon Luna, Ariana Luna, Augie Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Elena, Adalynne, Anthony Eckhoff; mother, Mona Miller; siblings, Donna Hager, Darla (Gary) Owens, Dennis (Molly) Miller; several other family members also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Friday, December 18, 2020, from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. John Limp will be officiating. An inurnment will follow at a later date at Bonne Terre Cemetery in Bonne Terre. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home asks masks or face coverings be worn at all times. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.