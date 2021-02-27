Menu
Odin Roy Francis King
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson Funeral Home
101 N Mine La Motte St
Fredericktown, MO
Odin Roy Francis King was born and died Thursday, February, 11, 2021 at St. John's Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

He is survived by his mother – Christina Dawn King of Farmington; sister Aiyveh Montgomery; brother Rholand Quinn also of Farmington; grandmother Pam Shy of Potosi, Missouri; grandfather Bobby King of Des Arc, Missouri; aunts Missy Warneke and Rachel Warneke, Casey King and Ashley Shy; and uncles Tommy and Bobby King.

A memorial service may be planned at a later date.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Feb. 27, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson Funeral Home
