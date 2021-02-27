Odin Roy Francis King was born and died Thursday, February, 11, 2021 at St. John's Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.



He is survived by his mother – Christina Dawn King of Farmington; sister Aiyveh Montgomery; brother Rholand Quinn also of Farmington; grandmother Pam Shy of Potosi, Missouri; grandfather Bobby King of Des Arc, Missouri; aunts Missy Warneke and Rachel Warneke, Casey King and Ashley Shy; and uncles Tommy and Bobby King.



A memorial service may be planned at a later date.

Published by Daily Journal Online on Feb. 27, 2021.