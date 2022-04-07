Omega Whitchurch

FREDERICKTOWN – Omega Whitchurch, also known as "The Cake Lady," 87, of Farmington (formerly of Reynolds County, and Ironton) was born June 12, 1934, in St. Louis, Missouri. She passed away March 30, 2022, in Patterson, Missouri.

Omega is survived by three sons, Gary (Debbie) Whitchurch of Farmington, Larry (Fran) Whitchurch of Fredericktown, and George Whitchurch of Patterson; three daughters, Sharol (Jerry) Williams of Ellington, Kathy (Don) Mofield of Patterson, and Janet (Brady) Fox of Lesterville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home For complete obituary please visit wilson-funeral-home.com.