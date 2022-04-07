Menu
Omega Whitchurch
Omega Whitchurch

FREDERICKTOWN – Omega Whitchurch, also known as "The Cake Lady," 87, of Farmington (formerly of Reynolds County, and Ironton) was born June 12, 1934, in St. Louis, Missouri. She passed away March 30, 2022, in Patterson, Missouri.

Omega is survived by three sons, Gary (Debbie) Whitchurch of Farmington, Larry (Fran) Whitchurch of Fredericktown, and George Whitchurch of Patterson; three daughters, Sharol (Jerry) Williams of Ellington, Kathy (Don) Mofield of Patterson, and Janet (Brady) Fox of Lesterville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home For complete obituary please visit wilson-funeral-home.com.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about the loss of Mrs. Whitchurch. She made our youngest sons wedding cake and I (John) worked with one of her sons at ASARCO. She was a dear sweet lady.
John & Dorthy Wilkins
Friend
April 6, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. I knew Omega from working at the sewing factory in Farmington. She was so kind and made really good cookies and cakes. May God Bless your family.
Pat Kennedy
Work
April 6, 2022
Sorry for your loss.
Glenda (Fox) Kennedy
April 6, 2022
