Opal Pyatt

FARMINGTON – Opal Pyatt of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on September 19, 2021, at Country Meadows at the age of 93. She was born on November 6, 1927, in Annapolis, Missouri, to the late John and Nettie (Casteel) Goodman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit L. Pyatt, her brothers, Jerry Lloyd, Chester Goodman, and Earl Goodman, her sisters, Eva Kirkpatrick and Lena Mae Ruble, her nephews, Billy Kirkpatrick, Kenneth Ruble, Bobby Goodman and Glenn Ruble.

Opal is survived by her special nephew, Ralph (and wife Alma) Ruble, nieces, Doris Hill, Barbara Jean Remshardt, Rosemary (and husband Tim) Bourisaw, Gloria Sullens, Patsy (and husband Mark) Cantrell, Julie Ruble, and Darlene Ruble, along with many friends.

Opal was a longtime member of Open Heart Assembly of God Church. She retired from Arcadia Valley Hospital and later from Mineral Area Hospital. She loved flowers, gardening and was a collector of many things. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Kevin Davis and Pastor Gene Rauls. Interment to follow at Parkview Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Boulevard, St Louis, MO 63108 or Open Heart Assembly of God Church, 1803 North Washington, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.