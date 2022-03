Orla Kemp

FARMINGTON – Orla Kemp, 95, passed away August 19, 2021. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, September 9, at Cozean Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel. View the tribute video and full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.