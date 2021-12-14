Oscar D. 'Dano' Adams

FARMINGTON – Oscar D. "Dano" Adams of Farmington, passed away on December 12, 2021, at his residence at the age of 87. He was born on November 24, 1934, in Vulcan, Missouri, to Marjorie "Spec" (Wychoff) Adams and James Oscar Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Adams, daughter, Pamela Minot, son-in-law, Kevin Minot, brothers, Delbert, Willard, Alvin, Marshal "Jack", Delmar "Buddy", and sister, Phyllis (Adams) Mertell.

Dano attended Vulcan Elementary and graduated from Annapolis High School. After graduation, he moved to the St. Louis area where he worked construction and was a member of the Laborer's Local 110 until his retirement. Dano was a staunch republican conservative and was definitely not ashamed to let anyone know where he stood when it came to politics or religion. He loved to spend time on his farm in Vulcan. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, country music, and tending to his vegetable garden. Dano was a baseball fan and watched almost every St. Louis Cardinal's game. He attended the Blessed Hope Baptist Church of Farmington and previously attended the United Fellowship Baptist Church of Bridgeton. Dano will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dano is survived by his sons, Steven Adams of Lakewood, Colorado (and Heidi), Gregory Adams of Farmington (and Kimberly), grandchildren, Derek Adams, Ryan Adams, Mitchell Adams (and Brenda), Brady Adams (and Maddie), Delaney Adams and Amelia Minot, three great grandchildren, Annaleigh Adams, Lucas Adams, and Slade Adams, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Bob Webb. Interment to follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Des Arc. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674-3816, the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the Backstoppers, P.O. Box 795168, St. Louis, MO 63179-0700. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.