Oscar Cletus Govreau

FREDERICKTOWN – Oscar Cletus Govreau was born December 8, 1935, at River aux Vases, Missouri, the son of Oscar Joseph and Cecelia (Govro) Govreau. He passed away April 17, 2022, at Farmington, Missouri, at the age of 86 years.

In addition to his parents, Oscar was preceded in death by his sisters, Bernadine Cole, Pat Estes, Cenceritia West, and Dorothy Russell; and an unborn infant.

Oscar is survived by his wife Linda (Johnson) Govreau, who he married January 1, 1993, at Mt. View Church; sons, Jerry (Debbie) Govreau of Desloge, Michael (Charlon) Govreau of Festus, and Daniel (Teresa) Govreau of Farmington; daughter, Cindy (Steve) Vaugh; brother, Billy Gene (Kitty) Govreau; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Oscar was a man of few words. He attended Oak Dale General Baptist Church; and enjoyed fishing, hunting, time with grandchildren, and watching wrestling, Oscar was a member of Madison County Singing Convention; Craftsman International Union; and Steelworks Union; He loved country music and dancing.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday April 21, 20222, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home with Chaplain Bobby Webb officiating. Interment at Hillview Memorial Gardens.