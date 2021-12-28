Pamela Sue White

FARMINGTON – Pamela Sue White, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on December 26, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center at the age of 65. She was born on November 19, 1956, in Poplar Bluff to the late Thomas Junior Street and Rallie (Darden) Sharp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffery White and her brother, Larry Street.

Pam is survived by her daughters, Tracy White of Farmington and Sam (Brett Barron) White of Farmington, her siblings, Gary (Deniese) Street of Meridian, MS, Vicki Tutterrow of Piedmont, and Donnie (Edna) Street of Texas, many nieces, nephews, friends, and special dogs, Demi and Sarge.

Pam worked as an administrative assistant for Unitech. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, and decorating but most of all she loved her daughters and will always be remembered as a wonderful caring mother.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.