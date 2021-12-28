Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Journal Online
Daily Journal Online Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pamela Sue White
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Pamela Sue White

FARMINGTON – Pamela Sue White, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on December 26, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center at the age of 65. She was born on November 19, 1956, in Poplar Bluff to the late Thomas Junior Street and Rallie (Darden) Sharp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffery White and her brother, Larry Street.

Pam is survived by her daughters, Tracy White of Farmington and Sam (Brett Barron) White of Farmington, her siblings, Gary (Deniese) Street of Meridian, MS, Vicki Tutterrow of Piedmont, and Donnie (Edna) Street of Texas, many nieces, nephews, friends, and special dogs, Demi and Sarge.

Pam worked as an administrative assistant for Unitech. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, and decorating but most of all she loved her daughters and will always be remembered as a wonderful caring mother.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.



Published by Daily Journal Online from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We are going to miss our visits with you at UniTec when we came over to turn in our paperwork. Thank you for all you did for us. Prayers for your family. You've earned your wings, Fly high. RIP
Mike and Sharron
December 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this. I worked with Pam at UniTec and she was one of the First Ladies to make me feel welcomed! Always so friendly and kind. RIP and fly high Pam! We will miss you! Tina
Tina Beason
Work
December 29, 2021
To Pam's daughters. I worked with your mom I liked her very much. So sorry for your loss.Please tell her sister sorry for her loss also Thanks A friend Faye Crabdree
Faye Crabdree
Friend
December 28, 2021
I am so going to miss you, Pam. It just won't be the same without you. Peace to your daughters and to your siblings.
Helen
Work
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results