Patricia Barnhouse

FARMINGTON – Patricia Lee Barnhouse, age 68, passed away on June 20, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Hospital. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Dale Gene Barnhouse, by a mere 10 weeks and 4 days. They would have been married 49 years on September 23, 2021.

Patty was a Doe Run native and was born April 11, 1953. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Thelma Haynes; her sister, Peggy Nicholson; a nephew, Josh Nicholson; and a great-nephew, Christopher Reddick.

Patty is survived by her daughters, Anita Brackett and Amanda (Billy) Bland; her favorite child (her dog), Pablo; her grandchildren, Todd (Ashton) Brackett, Brennon Brackett, Briley Brackett, Matthew Bland (fiancé Jaydyn Sullivan) and Ashlynn Bland; her great-grandchildren, Emmerson Brackett, Halston Stephens, Beau Brackett, and Liam Bland; her many loving brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews and numerous other friends and family.

Patty retired from SORTS in Farmington, Missouri, after more than 30 years. In addition to her dedication to work, she was the mother storybooks were written about. She was attentive, caring and selfless. She revolved her entire life around caring for her family and would drop everything in a heartbeat if they needed her. She was loved and needed beyond measure and will be terribly missed. Her hobbies included gardening, crocheting, taking care of the stray kitties at Engler Park and, of course, loving on all of her grandbabies.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.