Patricia K. Johnson

FARMINGTON – Patricia K. Johnson, 89, passed away March 11, 2021, in her home. Visitation will be held Monday, March 15 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel with a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.