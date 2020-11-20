FARMINGTON – Patricia "Joann" Mell passed away on Nov 14, 2020 at the age of 83. Instate Sat, Nov 21 from 4pm until time of service at 7pm at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Published by Daily Journal Online on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO 63640
Nov
21
Service
7:00p.m.
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St, Farmington, MO 63640
Funeral services provided by:
Cozean Memorial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
4 Entries
She was a SWEET wonderful lady. She is going to be greatly missed.
Sarah koenig
November 19, 2020
I am so sorry for you loss. Joann was such a wonderful lady. She'll be truly missed.
Lisa Phegley
November 17, 2020
for the family, I am a 1 cousin of Joann's, the daughter of Lester Francis. You have my sympathy in the loss of Joann. God be will all.
Jane/Francis-Martin
November 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to Joann´s family.
I worked with Joann when I first started working at United Bank of Farmington. I don´t think she ever saw a stranger, she was a fun loving person, always friendly and fun. We could tell stories to each other and on each other every time we met. She will be missed. RIP Joann.