Patricia 'Joann' Mell

FARMINGTON – Patricia "Joann" Mell of Farmington, passed away on November 14, 2020, at her residence at the age of 83. She was born on August 31, 1937, in St. Louis to the late Cecil and Fern (Link) Francis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret Ann "Pee Wee" Stark, her siblings, Cecil Francis, Shirley Pribble, and Nova "June" Henderson, and a brother in law, Joseph Henderson.

Joann is survived by her sons, Rodney (Terri) Mell of Mars, Pennsylvania, Jeffrey Mell of Farmington and Charles "Chuck" (Kristy) Lombardo of Leavenworth, Kansas, grandchildren, Matthew (Christina) Booker, Mark (Nicole) Booker, Taylor Mell, Brett (Donna) Mell, Chayce Mell, Bryce Mell, Presley Lombardo and Vivian Lombardo, two great-grandchildren, Ella Booker and Landon Heuer, her brother, Jerry Francis of O'Fallon, Missouri, her son in law, Edward Stark of Doe Run, her sister-in-law Wanda Francis of Sikeston, her brother-in-law, Lawrence Pribble of Bloomsdale, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Joann was a salesperson in the insurance, real estate, and auto industry. She worked for AAA for 33 years, where she was a district manager. She was a former longtime member of Calvary Temple in Fredericktown and current member of the Open Heart Assembly in Farmington. She enjoyed playing bingo, painting, tending to her rose garden, visiting with her Ben Nor friends, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21 from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Kevin Davis. Private inurnment at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 1972 Innerbelt Business Center Drive, St Louis, MO 63114. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.