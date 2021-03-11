Patsy French

PARK HILLS – Patsy Gale (Gibens) French of Irondale passed away March 9, 2021, at the age of 73 years. She was born July 24, 1947, in Ripley, Mississippi, to the late Wesley and Flora (Stroup) Gibens. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald French, Sr. and two brothers, Wesley and Daniel Gibens.

Patsy enjoyed camping and traveling. She loved gardening and all flowers, but her largest joy in life was spending time with grandchildren and family.

She is survived by her children, Nancy (Punkin) Lee, Christina (Michael) Bowen, Charles (Becky) Cason, Jr and Ronnie French, Jr.; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lavonia 'Lucy' Colburn, and Loyce 'Molly' Roberson; her brother, Royce 'Hop' (Geraldine) Gibens. Nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends also survive.

Service 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at Coplin Funeral Home, Park Hills.