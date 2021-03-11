Menu
Patsy French
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave
Park Hills, MO

Patsy French

PARK HILLS – Patsy Gale (Gibens) French of Irondale passed away March 9, 2021, at the age of 73 years. She was born July 24, 1947, in Ripley, Mississippi, to the late Wesley and Flora (Stroup) Gibens. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald French, Sr. and two brothers, Wesley and Daniel Gibens.

Patsy enjoyed camping and traveling. She loved gardening and all flowers, but her largest joy in life was spending time with grandchildren and family.

She is survived by her children, Nancy (Punkin) Lee, Christina (Michael) Bowen, Charles (Becky) Cason, Jr and Ronnie French, Jr.; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lavonia 'Lucy' Colburn, and Loyce 'Molly' Roberson; her brother, Royce 'Hop' (Geraldine) Gibens. Nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends also survive.

Service 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at Coplin Funeral Home, Park Hills.



Published by Daily Journal Online on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO
Mar
13
Service
1:00p.m.
Coplin's Funeral Home
910 Taylor Ave, Park Hills, MO
Coplin's Funeral Home
Coplin's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Patsy's passing. She was a wonderful, friendly and loving person.
Mark & Paula Allen
March 12, 2021
Liza, Isabella, and Ronnie I am so sorry to hear this. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and huge hugs!! We love you guys!! Sheril
David Jones and Family
March 12, 2021
I'm so sad to hear about Patsy!!!! Heaven gained another Angel I'm sure mom had her a big fat Judy Burger waiting!!!! So sorry for you're loss!!! Much love and prayers Kimberly Anne
Kimmy Griffin
March 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Patsy´s family. I worked with her for many years at Farmington Community Hospital before she moved to BJC Home Care. She was such a caring person and so good to her patients. I hope you find comfort in God´s love and the memories He has left you with.
Nancy Bullis
March 11, 2021
