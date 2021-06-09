Patti Lizabeth Sullivan

STEELVILLE – Patti Lizabeth Sullivan, nee Yount, of Steelville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2021, in St. Louis at Missouri Baptist Hospital at the age of 66 years and 10 days. She was born May 24, 1955, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to Robert "Bob" Yount and his wife, Mary Van Lear Yount. Patti was united in marriage to Stan Sullivan in Leadwood August 11, 1984.

Patti grew up in Leadwood, Missouri, graduating from high school in 1973. She attended Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau graduating in 1977 and later obtaining a Master's degree in education in 1985. Patti's first job teaching was in Steelville, where she taught 1st grade in the same room for 31 years retiring in 2008.

She was a member of the Crawford County Retired Teachers Association and the Cuba United Methodist Church. Patti loved to sing, enjoyed reading and looked forward in traveling to see her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Mary Yount; paternal grandparents, Everett and Elizabeth Yount; maternal grandparents, Clarence and Ethel Van Lear; father-in-law, Sterling Sullivan; and brother-in-law, Dennis Sullivan.

She will be sadly missed by her husband of almost thirty-seven years, Stan Sullivan of Steelville, Missouri; two daughters, Erin (Gene) Sanders of Jacksonville, Arkansas, and Jennifer Pearce of Austin, Arkansas; one brother, Robert "Van" Yount of Desloge, Missouri; seven grandchildren, David, Mason, Karen, Peyton, Reagan, Erika and Evan; mother-in-law, Naomi Sullivan of Kinmumdy, Illinois; brother-in-law, Greg (Jeanne) Sullivan of Bedford, Indiana; three sisters-in-law, Janet (Gary) Conant of Alma, Illinois, Debbie (Mark) Clark and Susan Huber of Salem, Illinois; many nieces, nephews; other relatives; and friends.

There will be no services. The Family chose cremation as the final disposition. The Family was served by the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville, Missouri. Memorials may be given in Patti's name to the Cuba United Methodist Church or the Leadwood Methodist Church.